Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.82. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 345.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

