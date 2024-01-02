Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clime Capital

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy bought 43,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$34,999.29 ($23,809.04). Insiders own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.