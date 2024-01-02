CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 97,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

