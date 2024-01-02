CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

