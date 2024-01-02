CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of CME Group worth $203,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,658,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,243,000 after buying an additional 82,566 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CME Group by 278.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 114,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.20. 322,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

