CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,615,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.6 days.

CMOC Group Stock Down 2.8 %

CMOC Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,769. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

