CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,615,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.6 days.
CMOC Group Stock Down 2.8 %
CMOC Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,769. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.
About CMOC Group
