Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.9 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $43.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

