Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 1,464,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 241.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 31.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

