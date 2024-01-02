Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. 7,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

