Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.00

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 26827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

