Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 21,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

CHRS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,066,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

