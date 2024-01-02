Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 23,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,551,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 9.8 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $17.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,356,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.