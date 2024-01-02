Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,448.0 days.
Coles Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLEGF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.
Coles Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coles Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.