Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,448.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLEGF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

