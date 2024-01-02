Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.3 %

CIGI traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 30,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,308. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

