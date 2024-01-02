Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 463,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
