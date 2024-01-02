Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 4,349,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.
Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Invest in Esports
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.