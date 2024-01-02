Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 442,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,156. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

