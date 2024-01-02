Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1,285.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

