Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

