Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 881,969 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 124,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

