Comparing Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) & u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get u-blox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares u-blox and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 30.64 Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.84 -$3.76 million ($0.16) -21.19

Insider and Institutional Ownership

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for u-blox and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

u-blox beats Franklin Wireless on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.