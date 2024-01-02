Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates -71.39% -84.01% -27.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 2 3 0 0 1.60 Vintage Wine Estates 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 155.91%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A C$3.82 44.76 Vintage Wine Estates $283.23 million 0.11 -$188.97 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vintage Wine Estates.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

