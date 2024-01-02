Compass Point Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $18.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 384,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

