COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

