Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.3 %

CNDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,143. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kepos Capital Lp sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp II

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDA. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

