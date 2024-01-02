Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 1.1 %

CNDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 775,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,527. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conduent

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.