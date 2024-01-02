Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

