Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

CNFR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 21,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Conifer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.43). Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

