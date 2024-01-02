ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

