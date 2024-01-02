Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$3,450.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,350.00.

TSE CSU traded down C$42.90 on Tuesday, reaching C$3,242.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,190. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$2,095.84 and a 52 week high of C$3,359.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,116.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,883.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The stock has a market cap of C$68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

