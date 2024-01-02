ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 752.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 419,258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.