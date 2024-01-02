ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.