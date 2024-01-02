Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern First Bancshares and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.14%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 8.54% 4.92% 0.38% CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 2.36 $29.11 million $1.83 20.27 CF Bankshares $51.99 million 1.99 $18.16 million $2.68 7.28

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

