Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Brunello Cucinelli’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.34 -$15.85 million ($0.29) -11.21 Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A $0.24 202.10

Brunello Cucinelli has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunello Cucinelli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Brunello Cucinelli 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Brunello Cucinelli, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $6.07, suggesting a potential upside of 86.81%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Brunello Cucinelli.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Brunello Cucinelli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.01% -2.74% -1.83% Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brunello Cucinelli beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers. It also provides men's collection, such as coats and jackets, knitwear, blazers, suits, tuxedos, t-shirts and polos, shirts, pants, denims, travel wear; sneakers, lace-ups, loafers; leather goods, bags, hats, belts, scarves; other accessories; and kids collections. In addition, the company offers lifestyle products, which include throw and blanket, cushion, studio products, candle and fragrance, travel essential, décor sets, leisure wear, kitchen and table ware, and ceramic creation products. It manages and operates directly operated stores and wholesale monobrand boutiques. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Foro delle Arti S.r.l.

