ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244.20 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.11). Approximately 911,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,829,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.12).

Several research firms have commented on CTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.46. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

