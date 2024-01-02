CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth $139,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONX stock remained flat at $10.70 on Tuesday. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

