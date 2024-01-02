Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.