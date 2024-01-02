Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 5,285,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,538. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $95,285.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,421 shares of company stock worth $2,167,856. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

