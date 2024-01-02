Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Financial Comparison

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 2.99 -$32.83 million $0.04 141.29 Core Scientific $276.38 million 1.87 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GoodRx and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx 2.04% 2.25% 1.16% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Volatility and Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 9 5 0 2.27 Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Summary

GoodRx beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.