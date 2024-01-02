Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.80

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 311669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSFS

Cornerstone FS Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48.

In other news, insider James Hickman purchased 74,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,704.37 ($12,357.53). Insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone FS

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.