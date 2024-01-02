Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.80

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 311669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
In other news, insider James Hickman purchased 74,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,704.37 ($12,357.53). Insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
