Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

