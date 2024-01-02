Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

