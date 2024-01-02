Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

COUR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,813.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $945,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,052,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,633 shares of company stock worth $22,212,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

