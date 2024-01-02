Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 129,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

