Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

