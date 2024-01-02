Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.3% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

