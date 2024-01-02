Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

