Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $512,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

