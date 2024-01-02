Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $911,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 150,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

