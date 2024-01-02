Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $835,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

