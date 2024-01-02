Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 1,751 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

